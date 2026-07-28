Microsoft Copilot 2026 Adds OpenAI GPT 5.6 and Anthropic Claude 5

Microsoft’s 2026 updates to Copilot introduce significant enhancements across Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, focusing on improving user interaction and task efficiency. According to Mike Tholfsen, one notable addition is the integration of advanced AI models like OpenAI GPT 5.6 and Anthropic Claude 5. For example, GPT 5.6 supports drafting well-structured emails in Outlook, while Claude 5 specializes in analyzing complex datasets within Excel. These updates reflect a targeted approach to aligning AI functionalities with specific application needs.

Dive into features such as the customizable Copilot button, which can be repositioned to reduce workspace clutter and the “Allow Actions” mode in Outlook, designed to streamline email management. Discover PowerPoint’s upgraded slide visualization capabilities for audience-focused presentations and Excel’s hyperlinking in Copilot Chat, which simplifies navigation through extensive datasets. This deep dive provides actionable insights to help you make the most of these updates in your Microsoft 365 workflow.

Microsoft Copilot Updates

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Microsoft Copilot now integrates advanced AI models like GPT 5.6, Anthropic Claude 5 and MAI, enhancing natural language processing, data analysis and creative tasks across Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint.

The customizable Copilot button allows users to personalize its placement for a more streamlined and clutter-free workspace in Microsoft 365 applications.

Outlook introduces “Allow Actions” mode, allowing efficient email triage, message flagging and automated folder management directly within the inbox.

PowerPoint enhancements include AI-driven slide visualization, audience preparation tools and a Brand Kit feature for seamless application of organizational branding.

Excel updates include personalized formatting preferences, automatic hyperlinking in Copilot Chat and new planning and task-specific “skills” for improved data management and analysis.

1. Advanced AI Model Integration

Microsoft Copilot now incorporates innovative AI models, including OpenAI GPT 5.6, Anthropic Claude 5 and MAI image generation. These models significantly enhance natural language processing, data analysis and creative capabilities, allowing you to tailor AI assistance to specific tasks. For example:

Use GPT 5.6 to draft polished and professional emails in Outlook.

to draft polished and professional emails in Outlook. Use Claude 5 for analyzing and interpreting complex datasets in Excel.

for analyzing and interpreting complex datasets in Excel. Apply MAI for generating high-quality visuals and graphics in PowerPoint.

This integration ensures a consistent and adaptable experience across applications, catering to your unique requirements.

2. Customizable Copilot Button

The Copilot button is now fully customizable, giving you greater control over its placement and accessibility. You can dock, undock, or move it to the ribbon in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. This flexibility allows you to create a more personalized and clutter-free workspace, making sure that Copilot remains readily available without disrupting your workflow.

3. Editable Actions in Outlook

Outlook introduces the “Allow Actions” mode, allowing you to perform a variety of tasks directly within your inbox. These include:

Triage emails quickly and efficiently to prioritize your workload.

quickly and efficiently to prioritize your workload. Flag important messages for follow-up to stay organized.

for follow-up to stay organized. Create folders and automate rules to streamline email management.

These features simplify how you handle emails, saving you valuable time and effort while keeping your inbox organized.

4. Enhanced PowerPoint Skills

PowerPoint now includes compact “skills” designed to assist with specific tasks, making presentations more effective and engaging. These skills help you:

Visualize slides and refine the overall flow of your presentation.

and refine the overall flow of your presentation. Generate slide summaries for quick reviews and edits.

for quick reviews and edits. Prepare for audience questions with AI-driven insights and suggestions.

These enhancements ensure that your presentations are not only professional but also tailored to your audience’s needs.

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5. Brand Kit Integration in PowerPoint

The new Brand Kit feature allows you to seamlessly apply your organization’s logos, colors and design patterns to your presentations. This ensures consistency with branding guidelines, making it easier to create polished, on-brand content for both internal and external audiences. By automating this process, you can focus on delivering impactful messages without worrying about design details.

6. Streamlined Presentation Creation

Creating presentations has become faster and more intuitive with Copilot’s new capabilities. You can now generate slides based on:

Prompts that describe your goals and objectives.

that describe your goals and objectives. Audience preferences to tailor content to their expectations.

to tailor content to their expectations. Predefined design themes for a cohesive and professional look.

This feature enables you to produce customized presentations that align with your goals in just a few steps, saving time while maintaining quality.

7. Personalization in Excel

Excel now offers enhanced personalization options, allowing you to define preferences for formatting rules, date formats and other settings. Copilot automatically applies these preferences across your spreadsheets, making sure consistency and reducing the need for manual adjustments. This feature makes data management more efficient and minimizes the risk of errors.

8. Hyperlinking in Copilot Chat for Excel

Navigating large datasets in Excel is now more efficient with automatic hyperlinking in Copilot Chat. When referencing specific cells or sections, Copilot generates clickable links that take you directly to the relevant data. This functionality is particularly useful for collaborative projects, allowing team members to access and review critical information with ease.

9. Planning Feature in Excel Copilot

The new planning feature in Excel Copilot helps you map out changes before implementing them, making sure a more organized approach to data management. It allows you to:

Generate dashboards for better visualization of data trends and insights.

for better visualization of data trends and insights. Outline structural modifications to your spreadsheets for clarity.

to your spreadsheets for clarity. Minimize disruptions to existing data during updates or changes.

This feature ensures smoother transitions and reduces the likelihood of errors when managing complex datasets.

10. Excel Copilot Skills

Excel now includes pre-packaged task prompts, or “skills,” designed to simplify complex processes. These skills enable you to:

Perform financial modeling for business planning and forecasting.

for business planning and forecasting. Monitor investment portfolios with precision and ease.

with precision and ease. Handle other specialized tasks, with more skills expected in future updates.

These tools empower you to tackle intricate functions with greater accuracy and efficiency, making Excel a more powerful tool for professionals.

Empowering Productivity with Copilot

Microsoft’s latest updates to Copilot across Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint demonstrate its commitment to enhancing productivity and user experience. By integrating advanced AI models, offering customizable tools and streamlining workflows, these features provide you with the flexibility and support needed to excel in today’s fast-paced digital environment. Whether you’re managing emails, crafting presentations, or analyzing data, Copilot’s new capabilities empower you to work smarter and achieve your goals with greater efficiency.

Media Credit: Mike Tholfsen



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