Analogue’s metal NES console returns one last time for $499

Analogue has announced the return of their metal NES or “Nt mini Noir” for one final run making it available to preorder priced at $499. Preorders will start shipping during July 2020 offering a final chance for those interested in owning a Limited Edition Nt mini Noir console anodised with a gun metal finish, featuring gold plated I/Os and transparent controller ports. But don’t delay and limited quantities are available.

“One final run. – Nt mini v2 features a new and perfected NES cartridge slot, updated UI, branding, packaging, and includes a new 8BitDo 2.4g controller for NES in the box. Otherwise it’s the same Nt mini you know and love. Available one last time. Better than ever.”

Each Nt mini Noir metal NES console comes with :

– Analogue Nt mini [v2]

– 8BitDo N30 2.4g

– HDMI Cable

– USB Cable

– Worldwide Multi-Region Power Supply[100-240v, 50/60hz, USA/JPN/UK/EU plug-type]

For more details, full specifications and pre-ordering jump over to the official Analogue website by following the link below.

Source : Kotaku : Analogue

