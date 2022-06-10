Mercedes EQB SUV EV starts nat $54,500

Mercedes Benz has announced their pricing for their latest electric SUV, the Mercedes EQB SUV, the car will start at $54,500.

The EQB 300 4MATIC starts at $54,500 and the EQB 350 4MATIC starts at $58,050, the car will be available in the USA this summer.

The all-new EQB interprets Mercedes-EQ’s Progressive Luxury in an edgy and particularly characterful way. With the optional seven-seat configuration, the new EQB offers space for larger families and a wide variety of transport needs. The all- electric compact SUV offerings include the EQB 300 4MATIC with 225 hp and the EQB 350 4MATIC with 288 hp. The EQB is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a high energy density. It has a maximum voltage of 420 V and, with a nominal capacity of around 190 Ah, has a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh.

Standard equipment highlights for the EQB include EQ-specific design language with front and rear LED light bands that are seamlessly integrated into the black- panel grill. The EQB interior features the new-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Multimedia System with Augmented Reality Navigation system with Electric Intelligence highlighted on the 10.25” Digital Instrument Cluster and 10.25” Touchscreen Multimedia Display. Certain safety features such as the Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Brake Assist are also equipped as standard. In many critical situations, the latter has the ability to prevent a collision or reduce its severity with autonomous braking. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds.

You can find out more information about the new all-electric Mercedes EQB SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals