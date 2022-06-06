New Mercedes Benz GLC SUV unveiled

Last week the new Mercedes Benz GLC SUV was unveiled, the cat comes with a new design, and the latest technology and it will be available with a choice of different power options.

The new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV will also come in a Coupe model, that model will be launching next year.

Modern, sporty luxury The new GLC embodies this in every detail. It is the most dynamic model in the successful SUV family from Mercedes-Benz Even at first glance, this is underlined by its design with unique proportions, dramatic surfaces, precisely moulded edges and a clearly laid-out, high-quality interior. It also impresses with its driving performance and efficiency. The GLC is available only as a hybrid: either as a plug-in hybrid or as a mild hybrid with 48 volt technology and an integrated starter-generator.

The plug-in hybrids offer a range of more than more than 100 kilometres (WLTP) – perfect for predominantly electric everyday driving. The GLC is at home on any terrain: whether on or off the road, it impresses with its comfort and agility. The new rear axle steering makes it even more manoeuvrable and safe. Off the road, it scores with numerous features such as the standard 4MATIC, purely electric off-road driving in the plug-in models, the off-road screen and the “transparent bonnet”.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz GLC SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals