New Mercedes GLC SUV launching June 1st

Mercedes Benz has announced the launch date of their latest SUV, the new Mercedes GLC, the car will be unveiled on the 1st of June 2022.

The next-generation Mercedes GLC will come with a range of engine options, this will also include a new hybrid model and more.

The new GLC combines an expressive, sporty design with a luxurious interior. In addition to a variable space and the versatile MBUX infotainment system, it is characterised by excellent off-road properties thanks to the standard-fit 4MATIC all-wheel drive and special driving programmes. Plug-in hybrids with electric ranges of more than 100 kilometres also allow for virtually emission-free everyday use.

The digital world premiere is based on a completely new film concept. It provides an entertaining look behind the scenes of digital product launches. The viewer experiences the highlights of the new GLC as an observer of the preparations for the shoot on the film set – with a passionate but slightly confused director, an overzealous team and a smart Formula 1 driver.

The world premiere will be streamed live for the public and multipliers simultaneously on numerous Mercedes-Benz channels, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Media representatives will also receive in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes GLC SUV over at their website at the link below.

Source Mercedes

