New Mercedes GLC tested in extreme conditions ahead of launch

Mercedes Benz is testing their new GLC SUV ahead of its launch and the car has been tested out in extreme conditions.

The new Mercedes GLC has been tested out at a demanding test site in Arjeplog, Sweden. The car was tested in the snow and in icy conditions.

Even though spring temperatures have started to arrive, the next-generation GLC has to prove its full reliability in the most extreme weather conditions as part of its final winter test, specifically on snowy and icy roads, with high winds and temperatures of up to negative 30 degrees, all taking place at the demanding test site in Arjeplog, Sweden. During the final application and test work, Mercedes-Benz checks to see how the extreme cold effects handling, ergonomics, thermal management and interior comfort, thus guaranteeing the results of the “digital development work” in real-world driving situations.

The winter testing is an essential and important quality component of the development process. With it, Mercedes-Benz ensures the customer readiness of new model series as part of the last maturity level check. A test center set up specifically for winter tests in Lapland in northern Sweden provides extensive testing opportunities: hill climbs with gradients of up to 20 percent and test tracks with varying coefficients of friction as well as handling courses and skid pads on almost sheer ice pose the stiffest of challenges for the powertrain and control systems.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes GLC at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final car when it is unveiled.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals