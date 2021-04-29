Mercedes Benz have unveiled their latest AMG powered SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S SUV and the car comes with a 4.0 litre eight cylinder biturbo engine.

The engine produces 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and the car comes with a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds, the S model is even faster at 3.6 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz USA today announced the new 2022 AMG GLC 63 S SUV, combining the highest- available GLC performance with one of Mercedes’ best-selling models, the versatile GLC SUV. The Mercedes- AMG GLC 63 S SUV is powered by the powerful handcrafted AMG 4.0L eight-cylinder biturbo engine, featuring 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Previously, this highest-output AMG GLC engine was reserved exclusively for the GLC Coupe body style. Now, Mercedes-Benz USA will offer this new-to-the-US variant to meet demand from our customers who crave the very best in AMG Driving Performance.

The recently redesigned GLC SUV sets the midsize luxury SUV benchmark for ride, handling, safety technology, comfort and user interface. Maximum driving performance is ensured by the adaptive damping air suspension, all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, and the high-performance brake system.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the first US deliveries will start in quarter four of 2021.

Source Mercedes Benz

