Me Apple TV new sci-fi series premieres July 12, 2024

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer and announced the release of its latest sci-fi series, “Me,” set to premiere globally on July 12, 2024. This new live-action family series, created by Barry L. Levy, promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its unique blend of coming-of-age drama and science fiction.

“Me” centers around 12-year-old Ben Vasani, portrayed by Lucian-River Chauhan, who is dealing with the typical challenges of middle school life, such as bullies, crushes, and school dances. However, Ben’s life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers he has shape-shifting superpowers. As he navigates these newfound abilities, Ben embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning what it truly means to have superpowers.

New Apple TV+ Sci-fi Series : Me

Ben’s stepsister, Max Davis, played by Abigail Pniowsky, becomes his ally in this adventure. Together, they work to harness Ben’s powers and uncover the secrets behind the mysteries and tragedies that plague their community. The series also stars Dilshad Vadsaria as Elizabeth Vasani, Amanda Reid as Carter Kennedy, and Jessy Yates as Morgan, with guest appearances by Kyle Howard and Sharif Atkins.

“Me” is an Apple Original series created by Barry L. Levy, known for his work on “Vantage Point.” Levy serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and series writer, ensuring a cohesive and engaging narrative throughout the 10-episode season. Michael Dowse, Amy Welsh-Hanning, and Eben Russell join Levy as executive producers, with Aaron Carew serving as the supervising producer. Dowse also directs all 10 episodes, bringing his unique vision to the series.

Premier Date and Availability

The new sci-fi series “Me” will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ starting July 12, 2024. Apple TV+ offers a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. Additionally, Apple TV+ is included for one year with the purchase of any new Apple device. The series will be accessible to viewers in over 100 countries, making it a global event for sci-fi enthusiasts and families alike.

The keyword phrase “Apple TV+ new sci-fi series” is significant because it highlights the platform’s commitment to delivering fresh and innovative content. Apple TV+ has been steadily building its library of original series, and “Me” is a testament to its dedication to quality storytelling. By focusing on a coming-of-age narrative with a sci-fi twist, the series appeals to a broad audience, from young viewers to adults who enjoy thought-provoking and entertaining content.

For those intrigued by “Me,” Apple TV+ offers a variety of other original series and films that might pique your interest. From the critically acclaimed “For All Mankind” to the heartwarming “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ continues to expand its diverse range of programming. Additionally, the platform’s commitment to high-quality production values and compelling storytelling ensures that there is something for everyone.

In conclusion, “Me” is set to be a standout addition to Apple TV+’s lineup of original content. With its engaging plot, talented cast, and experienced creative team, the series is poised to capture the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide. Don’t miss the premiere on July 12, 2024, and be sure to explore the other exciting offerings available on Apple TV+.



