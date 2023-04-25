DENTEN math calculator and numpad

If you find using the number pad on your keypad a little frustrating due to the different layout from your desktop calculator, you might be interested in a new creation designed by REM in the form of a combination math calculator and numpad. The all-in-one calculator provides seamless functionality and is equipped with mechanical key switches for a more satisfying input.

Designed by a team of engineers based in Tokyo Japan the DENTEN maths calculator is supported by both Windows and Mac operating systems and is equipped with a rechargeable battery and customizable keycaps. Value early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $53 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Calculator and numeric keypad in one device No more going back and forth between a calculator and a numeric keypad! Using calculator apps can be tedious due to window switching. With DENTEN, you don’t need to move your hand unnecessarily, reducing wasted movements and time, making your work more efficient. It also helps to keep your desk tidy and expands your workspace. No need for extra keys. We’ve made your wish come true by creating a device with the same layout as your current numeric keypad and incorporating a calculator function.”

Math calculator

“In fact, there are “numeric keypads with calculator functions” in the market. However, most of them are designed with the concept of “adding numeric keypad functionality to a calculator,” and have many function buttons that are not often used. DENTEN deliberately eliminated any unnecessary keys, focusing solely on basic arithmetic operations. We’ve created a simple design with the same layout as a standard numeric keypad.”

Assuming that the DENTEN funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the DENTEN math calculator project evaluate the promotional video below.

“Choose your preferred feel from 3 types of key switches When using a numeric keypad, we recommend choosing one with a similar keystroke feel to your computer’s keyboard. DENTEN allows you to choose from red, brown, or blue key switches to achieve your ideal typing feel.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the math calculator, jump over to the official DENTEN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals