Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed 18,000 DPI gaming mouse launches

This week Razer has launched its new Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed gaming mouse making it available to purchase from the official store priced at $69.99, €79.99 or £69.99 depending on your location. Equipped with 7 customizable buttons, the mouse’s signature shape can support various styles of grip says Razer and features a design that provides easy-access buttons designed with a multi-function trigger.

Together with dual-mode wireless connectivity, capable of providing up to 285 hours of power using the HyperSpeed wireless or up to 535 hours using Bluetooth. Fitted with an advanced optical sensor, experience a robust set of sensitivity settings, up to 18,000 DPI. Together with all new gold-plated contact points allow for an increase in reliability, making switches less prone to degrading and improving lifespan of up to 60-million clicks.

Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed gaming mouse

“With the Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed, there are no limits on how you choose to play. Armed with 9 programmable controls, dual-mode wireless connectivity, and customizable Razer Chroma RGB, it is made to answer to only one master―you. Enabled via Razer Synapse, Razer Hypershift lets you assign and unlock a set of secondary commands on top of the 9 existing controls on the mouse. Set to the multi-function trigger by default, simply hold the trigger while pressing the desired button to perform its secondary command.”

“Enhanced Customization and Immersion – customize from 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, and experience greater immersion as the mouse reacts dynamically with over two-hundreds of Chroma‑integrated games. Streamline your setup and free up a USB port by connecting your wireless mouse and keyboard to a single dongle—a feature that can be activated in our latest Razer HyperSpeed peripherals.”

Source : Razer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals