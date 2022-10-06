Corsair K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard with ultra low profile keyswitches

This week Corsair has unveiled their latest wireless mechanical keyboard in the form of the key 100 AIR. Now available to purchase price did $280 the latest mechanical keyboard from Corsair combines both “state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity” explains Corsair. The Corsair K100 AIR while as mechanical keyboard is the company is finished gaming keyboard and measures only 11 mm at the slimmers point. Featuring a brushed aluminium frame combined with Tactile CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyswitches, the keyboard provides users with “hyper-responsive, satisfying keystroke” with an actuation of 0.8 mm.

“To complement its thin design, the K100 AIR offers versatile and agile wireless connectivity options on a host of devices. Effortlessly switch between hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and low-latency Bluetooth on up to three devices at the press of a key, for masterful multi-tasking protected by AES 128-bit encryption. USB wired mode on PC and Mac enables 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. The keyboard’s long-lasting battery grants 50 hours of life with RGB backlighting turned on, or up to 200 hours with backlighting off, so you can play for days.”

Wireless mechanical keyboard

“The K100 AIR offers full control over RGB lighting effects, running up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once thanks to AXON. Customize your keyboard with CORSAIR iCUE software, unlocking dynamic wireless RGB control, as well as key remaps, macros programming, and synchronization with the rest of your CORSAIR RGB setup. As both the aesthetic and performance focal point of your entire desktop, the K100 AIR elevates your play.”

Source : Corsair



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals