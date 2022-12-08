Marvel Midnight Suns tips & tricks

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG from the creators of XCOM during which players take on the role of the Hunter, legendary demon slayer with a mysterious past. Your mission is to lead a team of legendary Marvel heroes as they attempt to stop the Mother of Demons from completing an ancient prophecy and summoning her evil master, Chthon. Check out the gameplay and tips & tricks below to learn more about what you can expect from the tactical role-playing game launched this month.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns tips & tricks

“You are the Hunter, the first fully-customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Personalize your appearance, choose your reactions to situations, and build friendships with Marvel legends spanning The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. Decide who to take with you on missions, which missions to embark on, and a host of other options to make this a unique experience.”

Launch trailer

“From the creators of the critically-acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes an engaging and deeply customizable card-based battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Deploy a squad of Super Heroes on tactical turn-based missions to thwart the forces of evil. Use your environment, move around the battlefield lining up the perfect shot or combo, and then launch devastating hero abilities to gain the advantage in each epic encounter. The combat leverages the best elements from tactical games and card-based combat in a truly unique and thrilling experience.”

Before you buy

