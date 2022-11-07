Harvestella lifestyle sim and RPG launches on PC and Switch

Harvestella is a new lifestyle simulation role-playing game during which players Farm, fight and forge friendships in a new fantasy world, available to play on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. “Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats.”

“Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death – Quietus. A demo is also availble for Nintendo Switch. Begin your adventure in a vibrant and colourful world marred by the “Quietus”, or season of death. Carry over the save data to the full game, which is available now!”

“Our protagonist awakens during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season – and a threat to all life.Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats, all as you draw ever closer to the truth behind the disasters and the very world’s creation!”

Harvestella lifestyle sim

“Overcome battles by switching seamlessly between jobs during combat – including the Fighter, adept with swift sword techniques, the Shadow Walker, which deals critical wounds with twin blades, or the Mage, specialising in magic attacks. When faced with a mighty foe, skilfully target their weak points to inflict the Double Break state and take them down in an instant!”

“Grow fruit, vegetables and crops in your fields to either sell or use as crafting materials. If you use the produce you’ve grown in your cooking, the food will grant extremely helpful effects for your adventures, such as HP recovery or temporary stat boosts! It might also be a good idea to take care of some plump cluffowl birds, dignified goat-like woolum, and a pet totokaku.”

Source : Steam



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals