DELE 10,000mAh Magsafe power bank with integrated folding 20W charger

If you are searching for a Magsafe power bank you may be interested in the DELE which is not only a pocket sized battery pack but also incorporates an integrated folding 20w PD charger allowing you to plug the battery pack directly into a wall socket. Providing 18W USB-A output and PD 20W Type-C input and output the affordable battery pack offers 15w wireless charging and is fully compatible with fast charging technology and Apple’s Magsafe charging technology.

Magsafe power bank with folding 20W charger

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Different from the other power banks, DELE comes with a foldable Built-in PD 20W charger, which is not only convenient to charge itself but also makes it both a power bank and a charger. You don’t have to connect a USB cable to charge power bank anymore, which is troublesome and difficult for users. DELE can be directly plugged into the power supply to charge itself or work as a charger for your devices. For users outside the US, we also got you covered! You can choose your charger adaptor for your country (AU, UK, EU) to suit your needs.”

If the DELE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the DELE Magsafe power bank project watch the promotional video below.

“DELE has a battery capacity of 10000mAh, and also provides PD 20W Type-C input & output and 18W USB-A output, which can fully charge the iPhone 12 3-4 times. With its fast charge, it can charge the iPhone 12 from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes and 0 to 100% in 2 hours. At the same time, it only weighs 10 ounce, which is very lightweight for the same level of the power bank. It also allows you to easily carry this power bank. In addition, it carries an detachable Type-C Cable.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Magsafe power bank, jump over to the official DELE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

