AimCharge smart fast wireless charging dock

AimCharge is a new wireless charging stand launched via Kickstarter, which is blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers. The wireless charger has been designed to solve the issues experienced by coil alignment and offers a powerful 20w charger offering superfast wireless charging and equipped with auto alignment technology.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AimCharge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the AimCharge wireless charging dock project view the promotional video below.

“AimCharge updates and innovates the wireless charging stand by implementing a smart tracking technology which guarantees wireless charging at maximum speed irrespective of where you place your phone. The charging coil inside your device is detected and directs the charging coil inside AimCharge to move with a circular LED indicator to the right place, and then it starts charging the device wirelessly.”

“With Auto-alignment Technology, 20W Fast Charging Speed and Universal Compatibility, AimCharge lets you literally drop and charge any phone with wireless charging capability. No more Misalignment, Low Speed Charging, Overheat and other less convenient aspects.”

“Simply drop your device on AimCharge and it will automatically recognize, localize and track its coil for wireless charging with accurate charger alignment and at maximized charging speed. The light ring that moves with the coil indicates its location. The coil will remain where it was the last time for an immediate and effortless speedy wireless charging the next time you place the same phone on it. It’s definitely your most convenient wireless charger.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless charging dock, jump over to the official AimCharge crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

