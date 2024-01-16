Ocreeb MK2 DIY modular macro keyboard system with hot swap sockets

If you have ever wanted to create your very own modular macro keyboard or can’t quite find the one to specifically suit your needs and would like to design one for specific tasks. You are going to enjoy the fantastic tutorial created by Salim Benbouziyane showing how you can create a modular macro keyboard similar to the original Ocreeb macro keyboard or it second-generation design..

The Ocreeb MK2 is a 12-key macropad that stands out for its unique modular design, which allows users to easily add and customize various external modules. This innovative keyboard is not just a tool; it’s a canvas for creativity, designed to be tailored to the user’s specific needs and preferences.

At the heart of the Ocreeb MK2 is the XIAO RP2040 microcontroller from Seed Studio, a choice made for its compatibility and ease of access. This microcontroller is a step up from previous versions, offering users a more powerful and versatile core for their projects. One of the most significant improvements in this model is the introduction of hotswap sockets. These sockets enable users to replace switches quickly and without the need for soldering, making the customization process much more user-friendly.

The design of the Ocreeb MK2 has been carefully thought out to enhance the user experience. The switch plate is now separate from the enclosure, which means that accessing the PCB is a breeze. Although the number of encoders has been reduced to one, the addition of an OLED screen more than makes up for it by providing vital information at a glance.

How to build a modular macro keypad

“Ocreeb MK2 is the second iteration of my macropad project. This version features the XIAO RP2040, hotswap sockets support, a detachable switch plate, an OLED screen and I’m exploring a fun new idea inspired by the Monogram Creative Console – a custom magnetic connector that lets me attach all sorts of external modules to make different layouts.”

Taking inspiration from the Creativity Console by Monogram and insights from Zack Freedman’s video, the Ocreeb MK2 has adopted a grid system for attaching peripherals. This universal connection method opens up a world of possibilities, allowing users to add extra encoders, buttons, and potentiometers. With these additions, the macropad transforms into a comprehensive control center that can be customized to suit a wide range of applications.

Ocreeb MK2

The technological advancements of the Ocreeb MK2 are impressive. The magnetic connectors, which are small PCBs themselves, serve a dual purpose. They not only provide mechanical stability but also ensure electrical connectivity. These connectors are both cost-effective and innovative. Additionally, the use of Adafruit’s Seesaw framework through I2C simplifies programming, and shift registers are employed to manage inputs efficiently. This means that multiple inputs can be scanned using only a few pins from the main controller. The KMK firmware is the perfect complement to this efficient design, making it easier for users to program their macropad.

A prototype of the Ocreeb MK2 was developed to test the modular concept. It featured an interrupt system that communicated input events from the modules to the macropad core. The enclosures for both the macropad and its modules were designed with precision and 3D printed to achieve a sleek and professional look.

Macro keypad

Creating the Ocreeb MK2 macro keypad was not without its challenges and issues with PCB rework, interrupt handling, and finding the right balance for the strength of the magnetic connectors all had to be overcome. However, these obstacles were solve with innovative solutions.

The Ocreeb MK2 DIY Modular Macro Keyboard System represents a significant step forward in the customization and flexibility of macro keyboards. While it presents its own set of challenges and limitations, the project files are available to anyone interested in building their own personalized macropad.

The true value of this system lies in its potential for customization. It’s not just about what the macropad can do; it’s about the opportunities it creates for users to make it their own. Whether you’re a programmer, designer, or just someone who loves to tinker with technology, the Ocreeb MK2 offers a new way to interact with your computer and streamline your workflow. jump over to the official GitHub repository for the modules and code you need to create your very own.

Image Credit : Salim Benbouziyane



