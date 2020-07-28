Pero lets you replace keyboard shortcuts and macros with gesture controls

Pero is a new wearable device that enables you to replace multiple shortcuts, macros and hotkeys with gesture controls. “Streamline your workflow with Pero by replacing all controllers for multiple programs with a single set of intuitive gesture commands.” Watch the demonstration video below to learn how the Pero can be used with your smartphones, tablets, Windows PCs, Macs and smart televisions.

Early bird pledges are available from $109 offering a discount off the recommended retail price, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during November 2020.

“Introducing Pero, a wearable controller that makes your smart devices even smarter. Pero turns your simple hand motions into customizable shortcuts for your device. Now, you can control the cursor and input commands with this single device so that you can focus more on getting the job done.”

“Pero lets you control the user-interface with just your gestures alone. Yes, just like Minority Report but better. Since this is real. Turn your simple hand motions into customizable shortcuts for your device. Our “User Support Program” analyzes your natural gesture habits and patterns to learn your command preferences. Instead of fitting your needs to predefined shortcuts, make your own shortcuts that meet your exact needs!”

Source : Kickstarter

