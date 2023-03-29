macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 to developers, the software comes after the recent general release of macOS Ventura 13.3 which landed earlier this week. Apple also released iOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad to developers as well.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 has so far only been released to developers, we are also expecting the software to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

As yet we do not have any details on what is included in the new macOS VCentura 13.4 software, we know that it includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements

This is expected to be one of the last major updates for macOS Ventura before the first version of macOS 14 is released, we are expecting to find out more details about this software at WWDC 2022 in June. The software will be released later in the year, either around September when iOS 17 is released or possibly slightly later in October or early November.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details about the software over at the Apple developer website at the link below. As this is only the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of macOS Ventura 13.4 is released, this may happen around the end of April or the start of May, as soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Bram Van Oost





