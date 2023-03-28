macOS Ventura 13.3 lands on the Mac

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.3 for its range of Mac computers, the new software update comes at the same time as iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, iPadOS 16.4, and more.

This new software update has been released less than a week after developers received the Release Candidate version of the software. This update comes with a range of new features for the Mac, it also has various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here are the release notes for macOS Ventura 13.3:

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 software update is now available to download for the Mac, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

