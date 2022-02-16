macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3 released

Apple has released a number of new betas for developers, the latest one is macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3, and we are also expecting this to be released to public beta testers sometime this week.

The new macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3 joins iOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.5 beta 3, and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3, which brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup of computers.

This update will also bring various performance improvements and bug fixes to the Mac, one of the new features in this update is also coming to the iPad with iPadOS 15.4, Universal Control.

Universal Control is a feature that was originally supposed to land with iOS 15, the feature lets you use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are next to each other. You can easily switch between the two devices with this new feature.

Apple is expected to release the macOS Monterey 12.3 software update in March, it should be released along with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5. The company is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March, we are expecting all of these software updates to be released the same week. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of these updates, we will let you know.

