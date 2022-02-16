Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 3

Apple has now released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.5 beta 3, the software has been made available to developers. We are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon.

The new watchOS 8.5 beta 3 software has been released along with iOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 for the iPad.

This new update brings some new features to the Apple Watch, this includes a range of new Emoji with some new characters and more. The new beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.5 is now available for developers to try out.

We are expecting the watchOS 8.5 software update to be released in March, along with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3.

Apple is rumored to be unveiling a number of new devices at a press event on the 8th of March, this will include some new MacBook’s, the new iPhone SE 3, and a new iPad Air. Apple should release these new software updates around the same time as their press event.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when the watchOS 8.5, iPadOS 15.4, iOS 15.4, and new macOS Monterey software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals