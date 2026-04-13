Mac Wi-Fi Issues? Why You Should Update to macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 Immediately

Apple has rolled out the macOS 26.4.1 update, bringing a blend of system stability, security enhancements, and refinements designed to improve the overall user experience. While the update primarily focuses on addressing existing issues, it also introduces subtle improvements to Apple’s creative tools and system performance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key changes, their implications, and what you should consider before updating. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details.

Wi-Fi Connectivity Fixes

One of the most notable fixes in macOS 26.4.1 addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues that have plagued users of M5 MacBook models. Specifically, the update resolves a critical problem where devices failed to connect to 802.1x enterprise networks when using content filter extensions. This fix is particularly significant for professionals who rely on enterprise-grade security protocols for their work environments. With this update, users can expect more stable and reliable connectivity, making sure smoother workflows and fewer interruptions.

Refinements to the User Interface

macOS 26.4.1 introduces subtle visual updates to the user interface, focusing on improving clarity and reducing visual clutter. Changes include refined shadow effects in the Control Center and Notification Center, creating a cleaner and more cohesive design. While these updates may not be immediately noticeable to casual users, they enhance the overall aesthetic for those who value polished visuals. These refinements contribute to a more seamless and enjoyable user experience without altering the core functionality.

New App Search Bug

Despite its improvements, the update introduces a new bug affecting app search functionality within the Applications folder. Users may find that search results fail to display, forcing them to manually locate apps. This issue could disrupt workflows, particularly for those who rely on search for quick access to frequently used applications. While inconvenient, this bug is expected to be addressed in future updates and users may need to adjust their workflows temporarily.

Rosetta Ghost Window Issue

Another issue reported with macOS 26.4.1 involves a persistent “ghost window” problem for users running apps dependent on Rosetta. Closing certain applications may leave behind an unresponsive window that can only be removed by restarting the system. Although this issue is not widespread, it could frustrate users who rely on legacy software or older app versions. Apple has yet to confirm a timeline for resolving this problem, but users encountering it may need to plan for occasional system restarts.

Security Enhancements

Security remains a cornerstone of macOS updates, and version 26.4.1 is no exception. While Apple has not yet released detailed CVE entries, the update includes critical fixes to address vulnerabilities across the operating system. These enhancements strengthen your system’s defenses against potential threats, making sure a safer computing environment. Users can expect additional details in upcoming security advisories, but the update underscores Apple’s commitment to maintaining robust security standards.

Performance Gains

Benchmark tests conducted on macOS 26.4.1 reveal modest performance improvements, with slight increases in both single-core and multi-core Geekbench scores. These enhancements contribute to a more responsive system, particularly during resource-intensive tasks. While the performance gains may not be immediately noticeable during everyday use, they reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to optimize macOS for better efficiency and speed.

Storage Considerations

Installing macOS 26.4.1 requires approximately 2.5 GB of additional storage, which could be a concern for users with limited disk space. Before proceeding with the update, ensure that your system has sufficient free storage to avoid installation issues. For those upgrading from older macOS versions, the download size may be significantly larger, potentially reaching up to 12 GB. Be prepared for a longer installation process if your system has not been updated recently.

Improvements to Apple’s Creative Tools

Apple’s suite of creative tools, including Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, and Compressor, receives functionality and compatibility updates in macOS 26.4.1. These enhancements are particularly valuable for professionals working in video editing, graphic design, or media compression. The update ensures smoother performance and improved reliability when using these tools, making it a worthwhile upgrade for creative professionals who depend on Apple’s ecosystem for their projects.

iCloud Synchronization Fix

A long-standing issue with iCloud synchronization has been resolved in this update. Users who previously experienced delays or inconsistencies in syncing data across Apple and third-party apps will notice smoother and more reliable performance. This fix aligns macOS with recent updates to iOS and iPadOS, making sure a more seamless experience for users who rely on iCloud for data management and collaboration.

Update Size and Installation Process

The size of the macOS 26.4.1 update varies depending on your current version. Users updating from the latest release can expect a download size of approximately 2.24 GB, while those upgrading from older versions may face a download size of up to 12 GB. The installation process may take longer for users who have not updated their systems recently, so it is advisable to allocate sufficient time and ensure your device is connected to a reliable power source during the update.

Should You Install macOS 26.4.1?

macOS 26.4.1 is a maintenance-focused update that addresses key issues while introducing minor refinements. It is particularly beneficial for users experiencing Wi-Fi connectivity problems, iCloud synchronization delays, or those who rely on Apple’s creative tools. However, the app search bug and Rosetta ghost window issue may cause inconvenience for some users.

If these issues do not significantly impact your workflow, the update is worth installing for its security enhancements and performance improvements. For users who rely heavily on app search or Rosetta-based applications, it may be prudent to wait for a subsequent release that resolves these lingering bugs.

Learn more about macOS 26.4.1 with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



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