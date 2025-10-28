M5 vs. M4: How Much Faster is the New iPad Pro Really?

The release of the iPad Pro M5 has sparked interest among tech enthusiasts and Apple users alike. However, the question remains: is it worth upgrading from the M4? While the M5 introduces some refinements, the differences may not be substantial enough to justify the cost for most users. In the video below, HotshotTek explores the key distinctions between the two models to help you make an informed decision.

Performance: Incremental Gains with Limited Impact

The iPad Pro M5 is powered by the new M5 chip, which delivers slight improvements in processing power and AI-driven tasks. Benchmark tests, such as Geekbench scores, reveal only a modest increase in single-core and multi-core performance compared to the M4. For everyday tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and multitasking, the performance difference is negligible.

For users engaged in resource-intensive activities like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or advanced graphic design, the M5 offers a minor edge due to its enhanced AI capabilities. Tasks such as photo editing and voice recognition benefit from faster on-device machine learning. However, unless your workflow heavily relies on AI applications, the M4 remains a highly capable device that can handle most demands with ease.

Thermal Management: A Slight Improvement

One area where the M5 shows a noticeable but minor advantage is thermal management. Thanks to improved heat dissipation, the M5 runs cooler during prolonged use of resource-heavy applications. This reduces the likelihood of thermal throttling, making sure consistent performance during demanding tasks.

For the average user, this improvement may not be a significant factor, as the M4 already performs well under typical usage conditions. However, professionals who frequently push their devices to the limit may appreciate the M5’s ability to maintain cooler temperatures.

Charging Speed: Marginally Faster

The M5 introduces a slightly faster charging capability, reaching 50% battery capacity in approximately 30 minutes, compared to the M4’s 47 minutes. While this improvement is convenient for users who need quick top-ups, it is not a dramatic upgrade. Both models maintain excellent battery life, capable of lasting through a full day of typical use.

For users who charge their devices overnight or during downtime, this faster charging speed may go unnoticed. The improvement is more of a convenience than a necessity, especially given the already reliable battery performance of the M4.

Design: Virtually Unchanged

In terms of design, the M5 and M4 are nearly identical. Both models feature the same sleek aluminum chassis, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and identical dimensions. The only visible difference is the absence of text on the back of the M5, giving it a slightly cleaner and more minimalist aesthetic.

This change is purely cosmetic and does not impact functionality or usability. For users who value design consistency, the lack of significant changes ensures that the M5 retains the familiar look and feel of its predecessor.

Accessory Compatibility: Seamless Transition

Apple has ensured that the M5 remains fully compatible with existing accessories, including the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. This means that users upgrading from the M4 can continue using their peripherals without any issues.

However, since the M4 also supports these accessories without limitations, there is no added advantage for M5 users in this regard. If you’ve already invested in these peripherals, the compatibility factor does not provide a compelling reason to upgrade.

Key Takeaways: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The iPad Pro M5 introduces incremental improvements in performance, thermal management, and charging speed. While these enhancements are welcome, they are not substantial enough to make a significant impact for most users. The design remains virtually unchanged, and compatibility with existing accessories ensures continuity for those who choose to stick with the M4.

For current M4 owners, upgrading to the M5 is only worth considering if you specifically need the slight performance boost or faster charging. For new buyers, the decision between the two models will largely depend on budget and priorities. The M4 continues to deliver excellent performance for everyday use, making it a strong contender for those looking to save money.

Ultimately, both models are highly capable devices. The choice should align with your specific needs, whether that’s maximizing performance or optimizing value for your investment.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



