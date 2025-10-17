M5 iPad Pro Launched: Is the M4 Now OBSOLETE? (Specs Compared)

The iPad Pro M5 builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, the M4, by introducing a range of targeted upgrades that cater to users seeking top-tier performance. From a faster processor to enhanced wireless connectivity, the M5 is designed to meet the demands of professionals and power users. However, the M4 remains a compelling option for those who prioritize value without sacrificing essential functionality. This detailed video from Matt Talks Tech explores the key differences between the two models, helping you determine which iPad Pro aligns best with your needs.

Performance: M5 Chip vs. M4 Chip

The iPad Pro M5 is powered by the new M5 chip, which delivers a 12% faster CPU and a 36% boost in GPU performance compared to the M4. These improvements are particularly evident in resource-intensive tasks such as:

Editing high-resolution videos

Rendering complex 3D models

Running demanding games with advanced graphics

Additionally, the M5 features a 16-core neural engine, which significantly enhances AI-driven tasks like machine learning, on-device intelligence, and real-time language translation. For users opting for the 1 TB or 2 TB storage configurations, the M5 chip includes additional performance cores, offering superior multitasking capabilities and faster handling of large datasets.

For professionals working on creative projects or managing heavy workflows, the M5’s processing power provides a clear advantage. However, for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, or document editing, the M4 remains a reliable and capable performer.

Memory and Storage: More RAM for Multitasking

The M5 introduces a baseline RAM of 12 GB, a notable increase from the M4’s 8 GB. This upgrade ensures smoother multitasking, allowing users to switch between multiple applications seamlessly. For the higher storage tiers (1 TB and 2 TB), both models offer 16 GB of RAM, maintaining parity in this area.

While storage options remain unchanged—starting at 128 GB and going up to 2 TB—the combination of increased RAM and the M5 chip makes the newer model more future-proof, particularly for professionals handling large files or running complex applications. If you frequently work with demanding software or require extensive multitasking capabilities, the M5’s memory enhancements provide a tangible benefit.

Display: Consistency with Subtle Enhancements

Both the M5 and M4 feature 11-inch and 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays with 120 Hz ProMotion technology. These displays deliver:

Exceptional brightness for outdoor and indoor use

High contrast ratios for vivid colors and deep blacks

Fluid visuals ideal for media consumption and creative work

While the hardware specifications remain identical, the M5 chip introduces slight improvements in color accuracy and image processing. These refinements enhance the viewing experience, particularly for professionals working on color-sensitive projects. However, the differences are subtle and may not be a deciding factor for most users.

Camera: Small Gains for Content Creators

The camera hardware on both models includes 12 MP front and rear sensors, making sure high-quality photos and videos. However, the M5 chip enhances:

Low-light performance for clearer images in dim environments

Image stabilization for smoother video recording

ProRes recording efficiency, reducing file sizes without compromising quality

These upgrades are particularly beneficial for content creators who rely on the iPad for photography, videography, or live streaming. For casual users, the differences in camera performance may be less noticeable, as both models deliver excellent results for everyday use.

Connectivity: Next-Generation Wireless Features

One of the most significant advancements in the M5 is its connectivity. It introduces:

Wi-Fi 7 , offering faster speeds and more reliable connections in crowded network environments

, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections in crowded network environments Bluetooth 6, providing improved device pairing and reduced latency

Cellular models also benefit from the new C1X chip, which enhances mobile connectivity and optimizes battery efficiency during cellular use. These upgrades make the M5 a better choice for users who frequently rely on wireless networks or mobile data, particularly in high-traffic areas or during travel.

Battery and Charging: Faster Charging, Similar Battery Life

Both the M5 and M4 offer all-day battery life, ensuring reliable performance for most tasks. However, the M5 introduces faster charging capabilities, allowing the device to reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes. This feature is especially convenient for users who are often on the go and need quick power-ups. While the overall battery capacity remains unchanged, the faster charging speed adds a layer of convenience for busy professionals.

Design: Familiar and Compatible

The M5 retains the same design as the M4, including its dimensions, bezels, and overall aesthetics. While some users may have hoped for a refreshed look, this consistency ensures compatibility with existing accessories such as cases, keyboards, and Apple Pencil. For those already invested in the Apple ecosystem, this continuity is a practical advantage, eliminating the need to purchase new peripherals.

Which iPad Pro Should You Choose?

The iPad Pro M5 is an excellent choice for users upgrading from older models, such as the M1 or earlier, or for those who require the latest performance and connectivity features. Its faster processor, enhanced AI capabilities, and next-generation wireless technology make it ideal for professionals, creatives, and power users.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro M4 remains a strong contender for those seeking a more budget-friendly option without compromising on essential features. It delivers robust performance and shares many of the same capabilities as the M5, making it a reliable choice for students, casual users, and professionals with less demanding workflows.

Ultimately, your decision should be guided by your specific needs. If innovative performance and future-proofing are priorities, the M5 is the clear winner. However, if value and functionality are your main concerns, the M4 offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on the iPad Pro M5 chip.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals