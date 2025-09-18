The M5 iPad Pro’s Secret: A Larger Display Is Coming



Apple’s highly anticipated next-generation iPad Pro is set to launch in late 2025, promising a blend of familiar design and significant upgrades. With larger displays, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and innovative hardware, the new iPad Pro aims to maintain its position as the go-to tablet for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining its flagship tablet while addressing the evolving needs of its users. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the new M5 iPad Pro.

What’s New with the Display?

The upcoming iPad Pro will introduce larger screen sizes, with 13.5-inch and 11.5-inch models replacing the current 12.9-inch and 11-inch versions. These new displays will incorporate tandem OLED technology, which offers several key benefits:

Richer, more vibrant colors for a visually stunning experience

Deeper blacks that enhance contrast and detail

Improved energy efficiency, extending usability

The thinner bezels will maximize the screen-to-body ratio, ensuring a more immersive viewing experience without increasing the overall size of the device. Whether you’re editing high-resolution images, designing intricate projects, or streaming your favorite series, the upgraded display is engineered to deliver unparalleled clarity and precision.

Performance: The Power of the M5 Chip

At the heart of the 2025 iPad Pro lies Apple’s M5 chip, a powerhouse designed to elevate performance across the board. This next-generation processor introduces several advancements:

Up to 12 GPU cores, allowing seamless 3D rendering, video editing, and gaming

Enhanced AI neural cores for faster and more efficient machine learning tasks

A minimum of 16GB of RAM, making sure smooth multitasking even with demanding applications

Base storage starting at 512GB, providing ample space for professional files, media, and apps

These hardware upgrades make the new iPad Pro a versatile tool capable of handling intensive workloads with ease. Whether you’re a creative professional working on complex projects or a multitasker juggling multiple apps, the M5 chip ensures a seamless and responsive experience.

Dual Front-Facing Cameras: A New Perspective

The addition of dual front-facing cameras marks a significant enhancement for video conferencing and content creation. These cameras are designed to support both portrait and landscape orientations, offering greater flexibility for various use cases. Key improvements include:

Sharper image quality for professional-grade video calls

Improved functionality for recording high-quality videos

Enhanced versatility for virtual meetings and creative projects

Whether you’re attending a virtual meeting, hosting a webinar, or creating video content, the upgraded camera system ensures you’ll have the tools needed to deliver exceptional results.

Battery Life: Small Gains, Big Impact

While the overall battery life is expected to remain consistent with the current generation, the combination of the tandem OLED display and the M5 chip’s improved power efficiency may result in slight gains. This means you can rely on the device for extended use during demanding tasks without frequent recharging. For professionals on the go, this subtle improvement could make a noticeable difference in day-to-day productivity.

Design: Refining the Familiar

Apple is unlikely to introduce major design changes with the 2025 iPad Pro, as the M4 model already underwent a significant redesign. Instead, the focus will be on refining the existing aesthetic, which is characterized by its sleek, professional appearance. The device will continue to feature a lightweight, durable build that combines functionality with elegance. This approach ensures that the iPad Pro remains a visually appealing and practical tool for both work and leisure.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the new iPad Pro is expected to remain consistent with the current lineup, reflecting Apple’s strategy of offering premium features at a competitive price point. Anticipated pricing includes:

The 11.5-inch model starts at $997

The 13.5-inch model starts at $1,299

Apple is projected to announce the device in late October or early November 2025, with availability following shortly thereafter. This timeline aligns with the company’s typical release schedule, making sure that customers can get their hands on the latest technology before the holiday season.

A Balanced Evolution

The 2025 iPad Pro represents a thoughtful evolution of Apple’s flagship tablet, combining larger displays, the powerful M5 chip, and dual front-facing cameras to meet the demands of modern users. While it doesn’t introduce new changes, it refines and enhances the features that have made the iPad Pro a leader in its category. With its blend of innovation and reliability, the new iPad Pro is poised to deliver a premium experience tailored to professionals, creatives, and anyone seeking a high-performance tablet for work and play.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on M5 iPad Pro that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals