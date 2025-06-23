iPad Pro M5 Surprises Everyone With These LEAKED Features



The iPad Pro M5 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most anticipated releases, with leaks suggesting a device that could elevate tablet performance to new heights. While its external design may remain largely consistent with its predecessor, the introduction of the M5 chip is expected to deliver a significant leap in both speed and energy efficiency. Slated for release between late 2025 and early 2026, this next-generation tablet is expected to cater to professionals, creatives, and power users seeking unparalleled performance and versatility. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the new iPad Pro.

Where the iPad Pro Stands Today

The current iPad Pro, launched in 2024, has set a benchmark for premium tablets with its innovative features and sleek design. Measuring just 5.3 mm thin for the 11-inch model and 5.1 mm for the 13-inch version, it combines portability with robust durability, making it a standout device in its category. Its Tandem OLED display, paired with ProMotion technology, delivers vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and smooth refresh rates, making sure an exceptional visual experience for both work and entertainment.

Under the hood, the M4 chip powers the 2024 iPad Pro, offering impressive performance across a wide range of tasks. This is complemented by iPadOS 26, which introduced features like enhanced multitasking, improved file management, and a versatile Preview app that streamlined workflows for users. These advancements have solidified the iPad Pro’s reputation as a leader in the tablet market, appealing to professionals and casual users alike.

What the iPad Pro M5 Could Bring to the Table

The iPad Pro M5 is expected to build on the strengths of its predecessor while introducing several key upgrades that could redefine its capabilities. Based on leaks and industry speculation, here’s what the next-generation iPad Pro might offer:

M5 Chip: The centerpiece of the iPad Pro M5, the M5 chip, is rumored to deliver faster processing speeds and improved energy efficiency. This upgrade could make demanding tasks like video editing , 3D rendering , and multitasking smoother and more efficient than ever before.

The centerpiece of the iPad Pro M5, the M5 chip, is rumored to deliver faster processing speeds and improved energy efficiency. This upgrade could make demanding tasks like , , and smoother and more efficient than ever before. Memory Upgrades: The base model is expected to feature 16 GB of RAM , doubling the current 8 GB. High-end configurations could offer up to 24 GB of RAM , making sure seamless performance even under the most demanding workloads.

The base model is expected to feature , doubling the current 8 GB. High-end configurations could offer up to , making sure seamless performance even under the most demanding workloads. Display Enhancements: While the overall design and OLED display are likely to remain consistent, minor improvements in brightness and color accuracy could further enhance the viewing experience, making it even more appealing for creative professionals.

While the overall design and OLED display are likely to remain consistent, minor improvements in and could further enhance the viewing experience, making it even more appealing for creative professionals. iPadOS Integration: The ongoing evolution of iPadOS 26 is expected to complement the hardware upgrades, with features that enhance productivity, creativity, and multitasking capabilities.

These enhancements suggest that the iPad Pro M5 will not only maintain its position as a market leader but also push the boundaries of what a tablet can achieve, particularly for users who rely on high-performance devices for their work.

Release Window and Pricing

The iPad Pro M5 is rumored to launch between October 2025 and April 2026, giving Apple ample time to refine its next-generation tablet. This release window aligns with Apple’s typical product cycles, making sure the device is ready to meet the high expectations of its audience.

Pricing is expected to remain consistent with the current M4 models, starting at $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,300 for the 13-inch variant. By maintaining this pricing structure, Apple ensures that the M5 remains accessible to its core audience while delivering innovative features and performance. This balance of innovation and affordability could further solidify the iPad Pro’s appeal in the premium tablet market.

What Lies Ahead

The iPad Pro M5 may not introduce a radical design overhaul, but its focus on internal performance upgrades highlights Apple’s commitment to enhancing functionality and user experience. With the M5 chip, increased RAM, and improved multitasking capabilities, the device is shaping up to be a powerful tool for professionals, creatives, and anyone seeking a high-performance tablet.

As the release date approaches, more leaks and official announcements are likely to provide additional insights into what could be one of Apple’s most advanced tablets to date. For now, the iPad Pro M5 promises to set a new standard for tablet performance, offering a glimpse into the future of mobile computing and creative productivity.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in M5 chip.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals