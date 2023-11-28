Lotus launches new EV charging solutions

Lotus has announced that it is launching some new EV charging solutions for electric vehicles, the carmaker has revealed that these new charging solutions are already available in China and they are planning to launch them in more countries next year.

In 2024 the new Lotus EV charging solutions will also be launched in Europe and the Middle East, there are a range of different options including an ultra-fast 450 kW DC charger, a power cabinet, and a modular unit for charging up to four cars at the same time.

Lotus is using liquid-cooled technologies throughout its suite of commercial charging solutions to make it easier and quicker for EV drivers to charge their vehicles.

Lotus’ fast-charging solutions have already been deployed in China and are expected to roll out across the majority of European countries and Middle East in Q2 2024. Further market availability will be announced in due course.

As charging infrastructure improves over time, Lotus is ensuring its customers are equipped by providing a 450 kW solution. Lotus has futureproofed its charging offering, which is expected to be the next step forward in fast charging when the infrastructure becomes readily available. Lotus customers will be able to easily upgrade to this power output without additional hardware costs once in-market service providers rollout grid upgrades.

You can find out more details about the range of different EV charging solutions over at the Lotyus website at the link below, as yet there are nio details on exactly when they will be available in the UK.

Source Lotus



