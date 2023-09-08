Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV has 905 horsepower

Lotus has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Lotus Emeya which the carmaker describes as a Hyper-GT, and it is apparently one of the world’s fastest GT cars with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds.

The new Lotus Emeya comes with a 102kWh battery and it can be charged at rates of up to 350 kW, the vehicle can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 15 minutes, this sounds very impressive.

Lotus today has unveiled Emeya, the company’s first four-door hyper-GT, in New York City. “Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we’re pushing the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle– making it truly for the drivers,” said Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group.

Emeya is setting a new benchmark for how a Lotus drives and feels by combining the company’s 75-year expertise in engineering and design, with the latest advanced innovations – bringing drivers an electric car that is exciting to drive and performs exceptionally.

This includes advanced and active aerodynamic features such as the pioneering active front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. All this, combined with a low centre of gravity that Lotus calls ‘hyperstance’, enhances stability when driving, and sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT car over at tyhe Lotus website, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos, as soon as we get siome details on pricing, we will let you know.

Source Lotus



