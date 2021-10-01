Lotus car sales increase 24% to 1,710 in 2021

Lotus has revealed that sales of its cars in 2021 rose 24% to 1,710, this is up from sales of 1,378 since 2020 and it is expected to increase again this year.

The new Lotus Emira goes on sale this year and it is expected to be a very popular vehicle for the car maker, we are looking forward to seeing the car when it goes on sale.

Retailers sold 1,710 new cars in 2021, the year the iconic Elise, Exige and Evora ended production. That compares with 1,378 sales in 2020, an increase of 24%. The Elise was the global top-seller as fans sought to secure a piece of automotive history via the highly specced Sport 240 Final Edition and the Cup 250 Final Edition models.

Sales performance was impressive across the globe. In Europe, the UK was up 29%, with Belgium the star performer up 37%. North American retailers covering USA and Canada were up 111% year-on-year, which was also their best performance in 10 years.

Records were broken in the Asia-Pacific region, where Japan had its best year since 2015, Australia since 2018 and Hong Kong since 2014. Qatar, which has been selling Lotus since 2016, had its best year ever. Further evidence of the ongoing transformation of the business came in Bahrain, Thailand and New Zealand, where Lotus sold its first new cars for at least seven years.

You can find out more details about the 2021 lotus car sales and also details about their latest vehicles at the link below.

Source Lotus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals