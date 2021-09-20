Lotus Emira V6 First Edition to cost £75,995

Lotus has revealed the pricing of the first model in the range of their new Emira sports car, the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition and the car will cost £75,995 in the UK.

Lotus has also revealed the pricing for the car in Europe and the car will cost €95,995, lotus will be providing details for more countries later on.

The Lotus Emira V6 First Edition will come with a 3.5 litre supercharged V6 engine that will produce 400 horsepower. It will also come with a 6 speed manual gearbox.

Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars, commented: “The Emira is the most accomplished Lotus we’ve ever made, and to celebrate and reward our keenest early customers, we want to make the first cars extra special to own. The features have been carefully selected by our design team to make for a truly special and distinct First Edition.”

The Emira is an all-new mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience ‘For The Drivers’.

The new first edition will be available in a choice of six different colors, Seneca Blue , Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. Lotus will add more color options next year.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Emira V6 First Edition over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus

