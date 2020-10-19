LG Wing folding smartphone gets reviewed

We have already seen a number of videos of LG’s new folding smartphone, the LG Wing an now we get to have a good look at the device and some of its features in a new video. The device launched in the US recently.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new LG Wing, it certainly is a unique device compared to the other handsets on the market.

The handset comes with a unique swiveling or folding display that consists of a 6.8 inch P-OLED display that has Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The secondary G-OLED display measures 3.9 inches and it has a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel popup camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel and one 12 megapixel camera.

As we can see from the video the folding display on the handset is an interesting feature and comes with some interesting uses, the large keyboard on the larger display is a cool idea. It will be interesting to see if the handset becomes popular.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

