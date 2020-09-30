LG Wing lands in the US on Verizon from 15th October for $999

LG recently announced their new folding smartphone the LG Wing and now we have a launch date for the handset.

The device will be available on Verizon Wireless from the 15th of October and it will retail for $999, Verizon will offer the device for $41.66 a month on a 24 monthly payment plan.

The world’s first 5G swivel smartphone, LG Wing, is set to arrive first at the network with Unlimited built right. Verizon today confirmed plans to open pre-orders for the LG Wing on October 1, and customers who switch can get the exciting dual-screen phone on us1.

LG Wing shows a different perspective with its unique dual-screen Swivel Mode. The 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display can pivot 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch OLED Second Screen with camera controls and immersive content. Whether for work or play, the LG Wing offers a distinct phone experience with a twist.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels. It also features a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.

There is also a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 4000 mAh battery.

The device comes with a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there are two camerasone 13 and one 12 megapixel camera.

You can find out more details about the new LG Wing folding smartphone over at Verizon Wireless at the link below. Verizon will start to take pre-orders of the handset from tomorrow.

Source Verizon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals