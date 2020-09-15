LG Wing smartphone gets unboxed

The new LG Wing folding smartphone is now official and now we get to have a look at this interesting handset in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The handset comes with a unique design, there is a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels and a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset also comes with a 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB.

It also features a 32 megapixel popup selfie camera and three rear cameras, which include 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel and a 12 megapixel camera.

LG have not revealed how much the handset will retail for, as soon as we get some more details on the cost and when it will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals