LG OLED Flex 42 inch bendable TV launched at IFA

LG has announced the launch of its new bendable TV at IFA 2022, the LG OLED Flex and the TV features a 42-inch display.

The new LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and it is G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified.

With compelling customization options for a more personalized user experience, the bendable 42-inch display is unlike anything else on the market. Users can quickly adjust the LX3’s curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand – up or down by 140 millimeters – guaranteeing ergonomic comfort for those who like to sit up, and those who like to lean back.

What’s more, the LX3 comes with exclusive features and functions that give users greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the onscreen image4 according to their individual preferences or the genre of game they’re playing. Fans of role playing games (RPGs), racing games or platformers will likely want to use all 42 inches of the screen, while real time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) gamers might prefer a 32- or 27-inch image that allows them to see everything going on in the game-environment at a glance. The image resize feature can be easily accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where users can also choose the position high, low or centered of the smaller image on screen.

