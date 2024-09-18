Level Up Your iPhone: 50+ Hidden iOS 18 Features You Need to Know

iOS 18 is an innovative update that brings a wealth of new features and enhancements to your iPhone, many of which are not immediately apparent. This update spans across various aspects of the device, including the lock screen, control center, photos app, and more. With iOS 18, you can expect increased customization options, enhanced functionality, and improved user convenience. Get ready to take your iPhone experience to the next level with these hidden gems in a new video from iReviews.

Transform Your Lock Screen

iOS 18 introduces a new level of lock screen customization, allowing you to create a cleaner, more personalized look. You can now change and remove buttons, launch apps and shortcuts directly from the lock screen, and link buttons to different wallpapers. This customization not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your device but also makes frequently used functions more accessible, saving you time and effort.

Revolutionize Your Control Center

The control center in iOS 18 has undergone a significant overhaul, now featuring a fully customizable layout. You can run apps and shortcuts directly from the control center, making it a central hub for quick access to your favorite tools. Additionally, the new Printer Center simplifies the printing process, while improved navigation between pages makes the control center more user-friendly than ever before.

Elevate Your Photo Management

iOS 18 brings a host of updates to the Photos app, empowering you to keep your photo library organized and secure. You can now remove screenshots from albums, copy and adjust specific edits between photos, create captivating looping videos, and customize sections to your liking. Moreover, the introduction of locked albums adds an extra layer of privacy, ensuring that your personal photos remain confidential.

Seamless Multilingual Typing

For bilingual users, iOS 18 introduces automatic keyboard switching based on language and dual-language keyboard support. These features make typing in multiple languages a breeze, eliminating the need for manual language toggling. Whether you’re communicating with friends and family or working on international projects, iOS 18 ensures a seamless typing experience.

Level Up Your iPhone:

Personalize Your Health Tracking

The Health app in iOS 18 allows you to pin and rearrange metrics, giving you the power to prioritize the information that matters most to you. By customizing your health dashboard, you can easily track and monitor your well-being, ensuring that you stay on top of your health goals.

Access Files Offline with Ease

iOS 18 introduces a new feature in the Files app that supports keeping iCloud files downloaded locally. This means you can access your important documents and files even when you’re offline, ensuring that you’re always connected to your critical information.

Dynamic Island now includes a stopwatch display feature, making it easier to track time during workouts or other activities.

Inline calculations with predictive text streamline your workflow, allowing you to perform quick calculations without leaving your current app.

Even when your iPhone battery is dead, your Apple Watch can display the time and sync downloaded maps for easy navigation.

Enhanced Settings App

The Settings app in iOS 18 has been revamped to include a new app section with search and alphabetical navigation. A slow charger indicator helps you identify when your device is not charging at optimal speeds, while enhanced search with history and suggestions makes finding specific settings a breeze.

Seamless Integration of Reminders and Calendar

iOS 18 brings a tighter integration between the Reminders and Calendar apps. You can now view and edit reminders directly within the Calendar app, making it easier to manage your tasks and appointments in one place. Additionally, the ability to zoom in and out on the calendar provides a better overview of your schedule.

Calculator App Enhancements

The Calculator app in iOS 18 introduces a dedicated delete button, replacing the previous swipe back gesture. This change makes correcting errors more intuitive and efficient. Moreover, the addition of note-taking and history features enhances the app’s functionality, allowing you to keep track of your calculations and jot down important information.

Elevate Your Messaging Experience

iOS 18 brings several improvements to the Messages app, enhancing your communication experience. Link cards for shared content provide a visual preview and easy access to shared links. Scheduled messages ensure that your messages are sent even if your phone is turned off. Additionally, text formatting options allow you to express yourself more creatively and effectively.

Immersive Reading with Reader Mode

Reader Mode in iOS 18 has been revamped with a new interface and customization options. This feature provides a distraction-free reading experience, making it easier to focus on articles and other content. With the ability to adjust text size, color, and background, you can tailor the reading environment to your preferences.

Versatile Note-Taking with the Notes App

The Notes app in iOS 18 introduces text colorization and audio recording with transcription. These features make the app more versatile for different types of note-taking, whether you prefer typing, handwriting, or recording your thoughts. The ability to colorize your text adds a visual element to your notes, making them more engaging and memorable.

Enhanced Phone Dialer and Podcasts App

The Phone Dialer now supports T9 for contact search, making it quicker and easier to find and call your contacts.

The Podcasts app introduces chapter navigation and the ability to share from specific timestamps, enhancing your podcast listening experience.

Music App Improvements

iOS 18 brings some welcome changes to the Music app. You can now bulk delete songs from playlists, making it easier to manage your music library. Additionally, the app now displays full song titles, ensuring that you always know what you’re listening to.

Summary

iOS 18 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to continuously improving the iPhone user experience. With its wide range of hidden features and enhancements, this update empowers you to unlock the full potential of your device. From customizing your lock screen and control center to streamlining your workflow with inline calculations and seamless app integration, iOS 18 offers a wealth of possibilities. Embrace these hidden gems and take your iPhone experience to new heights.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals