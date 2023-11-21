Philips 48.8-inch SuperWide curved monitor complete with webcam and Windows Hello

Philips have this week introduced a new SuperWide monitor in the form of the 49B2U5900CH designed to provide a workspace to meet the demands of modern professionals. Equipped with an expansive 48.8-inch SuperWide display, consolidating your cluttered multi-screen setup into one sweeping 32:9 screen. With a Dual QHD resolution of 5120×1440, this monitor provides a vast canvas that allows you to juggle multiple applications simultaneously. This capability not only boosts your workflow but also takes your multitasking to new heights.

In the realm of remote work, communication is key, and the Philips monitor understands this well. It features a Microsoft Teams Busylight indicator that syncs with the software to show your availability at a glance. This clever integration means you can remain immersed in your tasks without interruption, while your colleagues know when you’re free to chat or deep in concentration.

Philips 49B2U5900CH 48.8-inch curved monitor

Video conferencing has become a staple of the professional world, and the monitor’s 5MP webcam is up to the task. It supports Windows Hello, offering a secure way to log in using facial recognition. This technology ensures that your virtual meetings are not only secure but also of high quality, making for more productive and personable interactions with your team.

Connectivity is another cornerstone of the Philips 49B2U5900CH. It boasts a USB-C docking station that acts as a hub for your devices. With features like RJ45 for fast data transfer and support for up to 100W of USB-C power delivery, this monitor reduces the mess of cables and keeps your devices powered up. This streamlined approach is crucial for maintaining an efficient and tidy workspace.

For those who work with more than one computer, the monitor’s Smart KVM switch technology is a game-changer. It enables you to toggle control between systems using simple keyboard shortcuts, bypassing the need for additional hardware. This feature is a boon for IT professionals and anyone who needs to manage multiple PCs without the hassle.

Visual quality is not overlooked in the Philips 49B2U5900CH. It’s a DisplayHDR 400 certified monitor, which means it delivers vibrant and dynamic images. When paired with SmartImage technology that automatically adjusts picture settings based on content, and a color spectrum of 1.07 billion colors, the result is a stunning visual experience that adapts to whatever task you’re tackling.

Comfort is also a priority, and the monitor’s ergonomic design is a testament to that. It comes with an adjustable stand and is VESA mount compatible, allowing you to find the perfect viewing angle. Moreover, with TUV Rheinland Eyesafe certification and features to reduce blue light, the monitor is designed to minimize eye strain, ensuring your comfort during long hours of work.

The Philips 49B2U5900CH Monitor is more than a simple screen—it’s a comprehensive solution for enhancing your work environment. It’s equipped with features that address the diverse requirements of today’s professionals. By streamlining interactions and simplifying complex tasks, this monitor is poised to elevate your work experience to a whole new level.



