Philips Evnia 27 inch curved 240Hz gaming monitor

Phillips has this month introduced a new edition to its ever-growing range of curved gaming monitors announcing the imminent availability of the Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W. Expected to hit retail stores both online and on the high street at the end of this month the curved monitor will be priced at £430 and features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and offers a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Other features include a curved 1000R display design for full immersion, DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals, crystal-clear images with QHD 2560 x 1440 pixels for popping visuals, fast VA up to 1 ms GtG and MultiView for simultaneous dual connection and view.

“The Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W has everything players need for fast, smooth, visually stunning, and physically comfortable gaming sessions, time after time. In terms of smoothness, the model is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro combined with a dazzling 240 Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and fast response times of 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT. The result is virtually lag-free gaming with no blurring, ghosting, or tearing – which means that gamers can enjoy even the fastest-paced titles such as FPS, online battle royale and racing games without having to worry about whether their monitor can keep up.

Curved gaming monitor

“Visually speaking, the Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W is a force to be reckoned with. Its curved VA display offers gorgeous images with wide viewing angles of 178/178° and the pleasant enveloping sensation of a 1000R curvature – designed specifically for jumping into the action. Crystal-clear Quad HD images are sharp, bright, and true-to-life, and DisplayHDR 400 support perfects them further still, thanks to astonishing brightness, contrast and colours for a visual result that reveals enhanced detail even in shadowy scenes.

Reflecting Evnia’s mission to provide today’s gamers with the equipment they need to get the most enjoyment out of every gaming session, the Philips Evnia monitors combine smooth gameplay, visual fidelity, and rapid response times in one elegantly designed package. We’re proud of this irresistible model, of Evnia and what it stands for.” said Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead and Senior Brand Manager EU at MMD Monitors & Displays.

For more information, full specifications as well as worldwide availability and pricing jump over to the official Phillips wallet page by following the link below.

