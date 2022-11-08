Blacktail gameplay combines intense archery and dark storytelling

If you are interested in learning more about the upcoming new adventure game Blacktail that combines “intense archery and dark storytelling” you will be pleased to know it’s developers have released a gameplay overview trailer for your viewing pleasure. Providing a further look at what you can expect from the game and its gameplay mechanics.

“Forge the legend of Baba Yaga, a girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from her home. Live out the origins of the Slavic myth in this one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world. BLACKTAIL, the surreal first-person action adventure set in a dark fairy tale world packed with stories and legends retold, just revealed a new Gameplay Overview Trailer, preparing players for its December 15 release.

Blacktail release date

Blacktail will officially launched next month and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from December 15 onwards. For more information about the PC version check out the gameplay teaser video below or jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below.

“In this game developed by Polish indie studio THE PARASIGHT and published by Focus Entertainment, you play as Yaga, a young girl accused of witchcraft. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery. Pre-order it now on Steam and let the Gameplay Overview Trailer take you deep into the woods!”

“An intense mix of archery and witchcraft in a dark fairy tale world. In this retelling of the myth of Baba Yaga, hunt down the elusive images of your past in an enchanted forest setting. As you learn to master your bow and unleash spells, you’ll also get to choose whether to become a good or an evil witch through the game’s morality system.”

“Gather materials to craft your array of potions and arrows, engage in thrilling boss fights with your trusty bow and gauntlet, and encounter many bizarre and talkative creatures. Lift the veil on your past, decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact of each decision on your skills! So, will you become the fearsome guardian of the woods, or the terror nightmares are made of?”

