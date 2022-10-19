PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller launches Jan 2023

Sony has this week announced that the new PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available to pre-order in a few days time from October 25, 2022. Shipping and the official launch of the new wireless PS5 controller will take place early next year on January 26, 2023.

Specifically designed for PlayStation gaming the wireless controller features : remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more explain Sony. Take out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the customisable PlayStation controller which will be priced at $200, ¥29,980 or €240 and £210 depending on your location.

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.”

PS5 wireless controller

The latest PS5 controller has been created by Sony to enable gamers to “craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way”.

“You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session.”

Source : Sony



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals