If you are searching for a stylish wallet with a unique design you might be interested in the origami inspired Smoll Envelope Wallet created by the designers at Studio Smoll. The Smoll Envelope Wallet has been created to provide an EDC wallet that carries a minimalist, sustainable design with high functionality by applying origami to vegetable-tanned leather.

“Through origami design, we overcome the limits of traditional vegetable-tanned leather making. The Smoll Wallet is thin, light, and durable. And it can fit in as many bills, coins, and cards as you need.” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $82 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Metallic Black is an elegant color option for those who seek difference in a subtle way. Every metallic black color is completely processed by hand, which makes your wallet truly one of a kind. We create Metallic Black by brushing the surface of the black veg tanned leather with strokes of sustainable water based silver pigment, that’s why we can only offer limited quantities. This unique technique gives a beautiful patina with marble like pattern, generating a soft glow under light.”

Assuming that the Smoll Envelope Wallet funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Smoll Envelope Wallet origami wallet project watch the promotional video below.

Origami inspired wallet

“It all started with our love for vegetable-tanned leather—the texture, smell, firmness, naturality, and modulability. However, the stiff and tenacious character also sets its own limit. In comparison to chrome-tanned leather, the sewing and gluing processing of vegetable-tanned leather are more difficult. That’s why most of the leather products on the market are made with chrome-tanned leather, while vegetable-tanned leather is only used for pricey customized goods or in professional workshops.”

“Sculptural and firm, vegetable-tanned leather is a great medium to carry out origami design. The only challenge is that it is hard to fold and stay in place. To solve this problem, we first skive the leather piece and use only the thin full grain to make the Envelope Wallet, and we add a unique crease of non-continuous cuts on the leather piece, making the assembly of each product easy, yet precise. Thanks to the seamless crease design, the Smoll Envelope Wallet can be folded as compliant as paper and stay slim.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the origami wallet, jump over to the official Smoll Envelope Wallet crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals