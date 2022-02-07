Loop ultra comfortable travel pillow features a unique spiral design

The designers at Vesta Sleep in New York have created a new ultra comfortable Loop travel pillow which features a unique spiral design. To provide ergonomic comfort wherever you may be. The versatile spiral travel pillow provides 360° support and features a dual sided outer cover, made from premium materials.

Constructing using the most sensitive memory foam and moisture wicking materials the Loop travel pillow molds perfectly to the contours of your neck to help maintain a natural alignment say Vesta. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

Comfortable travel pillow

“From the top curve of the neck to the tips of your shoulders, the ergonomic helix shape provides users with perfectly snug support at every angle. Enhanced chin support – The more common problem when sleeping on the flight is that your chin falls forward, jerking your head and straining your neck. Spiral wrapping design delivers the flexibility and comfort needed to keep your chin up while sitting up straight. Neck and head support – Flexible spiral design carries the weight and movement of your neck and head so you can rest and relax.”

If the Loop crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Loop spiral travel pillow project play the promotional video below.

“We are a team of designers and engineers that created 2 of the most crowdfunded sleep products in kickstarter’s history. We kept our promises and now we want to do something a bit different.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Loop travel pillow, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

