iOS 18.1 Hidden Features Revealed

Apple’s latest iOS update, iOS 18.1 developer beta 3, brings a host of new features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. This update focuses on refining existing features while introducing new tools to streamline your daily tasks. From a powerful photo cleanup tool to summarized notifications and enhanced messaging options, iOS 18.1 aims to make your device more efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the update removes region restrictions for Apple Intelligence, making it accessible to a wider global audience. The video below from iDeviceHelp shows us a range of hidden features in iOS 18.1.

One of the standout features of iOS 18.1 is the Photo Cleanup Tool. This innovative tool empowers you to take control of your photo library by providing advanced editing capabilities. With the Photo Cleanup Tool, you can:

Remove unwanted background elements from your photos

Censor faces to protect privacy

Eliminate distracting objects to focus on the main subject

While this feature is still in its early stages, it shows great promise for future refinements and has the potential to transform how you manage and edit your photos directly on your iPhone.

Streamlined Notification Management

iOS 18.1 introduces Summarized Notifications, a feature designed to simplify your notification management. Instead of being inundated with individual alerts from various apps, Summarized Notifications provide a concise overview of all your notifications in one place. This allows you to quickly glance at important updates without feeling overwhelmed. By streamlining your notification experience, iOS 18.1 helps you stay informed while maintaining a clutter-free device.

Expressive Messaging Experience

Messaging on iOS 18.1 takes a leap forward with the introduction of inline emojis and stickers. You can now seamlessly integrate expressive elements into your conversations, making your messages more engaging and fun. Additionally, iOS 18.1 enhances compatibility with third-party messaging apps, allowing for a more integrated and seamless communication experience across different platforms.

Global Accessibility of Apple Intelligence

With iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence becomes more widely accessible, removing region restrictions except for the EU and China. To take advantage of this feature, ensure that your device and Siri language settings are set to English. By expanding the availability of Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.1 enables more users worldwide to benefit from Apple’s advanced intelligent features, such as improved voice recognition, personalized recommendations, and enhanced Siri capabilities.

Enhanced Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, iOS 18.1 delivers significant improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance. This means that your iPhone will be more responsive and efficient when running demanding apps and multitasking. Additionally, users have reported noticeable enhancements in battery life during extended use. With iOS 18.1, you can expect your device to last longer throughout the day, allowing you to stay productive and connected without worrying about running out of power.

The iOS 18.1 update is expected to be released in mid to late October, bringing these exciting new features and improvements to all users. By focusing on enhancing photo management, streamlining notifications, enriching messaging, expanding Apple Intelligence accessibility, and boosting performance and battery life, iOS 18.1 aims to elevate your overall iPhone experience. Get ready to unlock the hidden potential of your device with iOS 18.1.

