Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor unveiled

We have already seen a number of new devices from Lenovo, including their new Legion Go gaming handheld and their new Legion 9i gaming laptop and now we have another new device, a 3D monitor.

Lenovo launched a new glasses-free 3D monitor at IFA 2023 in Berlin, the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D, it comes with a 27-inch display with a 4K resolution and the device will launch in 2024.

The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor can dramatically elevate productivity by reducing the need for additional computing power for 3D rendering, while giving a consistent user experience across both 2D and 3D modes. The precision of 4K clarity combined with professional dual 99% color accuracy (DCI-P3, Adobe RGB) makes this monitor the ideal tool for professional content creators. The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. This process delivers crisp stereo vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization. The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor is also loaded with built-in speakers and connectivity options, including USB-C® docking and modular camera support, providing expanded functionality and effortless charging.

You can find out more information about the new Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor over at the Lenovo website at the link below, the device will apparently be available in February 2024.

Source Lenovo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals