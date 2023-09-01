Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld launched at IFA

Lenovo has unveiled its latest gaming handheld at this year’s IFA, the Lenovo Legion Go and the device is powered by Microsoft Windows and it comes with an 8.8 inch Lenovo PureSight gaming display.

The new Lenovo Legion Go comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA™ Graphics and the display has a QHD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, it alos comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

Lenovo™ is unveiling the Lenovo Legion™ Go, the company’s first Windows gaming handheld device, to give gamers more freedom to game however—and wherever—they want. The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device. Along with the micro-OLED-equipped new Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

“We are so proud that Lenovo Legion has become a go-to brand for gamers around the world, through the success and popularity of our laptops, tower PCs, monitors, and accessories. As we scan the gaming landscape, we see that gamers are a versatile and varied group, and Lenovo Legion likewise endeavors to provide gamers with solutions that suit them,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group “With this in mind, we began designing the Lenovo Legion Go over two years ago in order to empower gamers around the world to game their way. With the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, we are excited to expand our Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem with a device that allows gamers to—literally—game on the go.”

You can find out more information about the new Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld over at Lenovo at the link below, pricing for the device starts at £699 and the Legion Glasses start at £399.99.

Source Lenovo



