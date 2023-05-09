New Lenovo ThinkStation and ThinkPad Workstations unveiled

Lenovo has introduced new ThinkStation and ThinkPad Workstations to its range of computers announcing that the systems can be customised by customers and equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core processors and professional NVIDIA RTX GPUs if desired. The ThinkStation P3 Tower with its expanded chassis supports larger power supplies up to 1100 W to handle more demanding configurations and multiple storage options up to 26 TB for data-heavy applications explains a press release. The new systems will be available to purchase later this month although no information on pricing and availability has been published by Lenovo as yet.

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower, P3 Ultra, and P3 Tiny

This latest generation of desktop workstations become Lenovo’s most powerful entry-level workstation offerings and offers form factor size options that can scale across a variety of industries, hybrid workspaces and their respective workflows. Users in engineering and architecture, finance, advanced education, and in medical applications, can customize and configure the new ThinkStation P3 according to their specific requirements. Highlights include:

ThinkStation P3 Tower: Experience the power and expandability of a tower workstation at a more affordable price-point, including 13th Generation Intel Core processors and supporting up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics to breeze through mission-critical tasks with the reliability, performance and expansion capability required across a variety of industries. P3 Tower can support up to 128 GB DDR5 memory and a total of six storage drives, with four PCIe expansion slots and power supply up to 1100 W.

ThinkStation P3 Ultra: Packing an exceptional level of performance in a chassis less than four liters, the P3 Ultra is ideal for demanding workflows in hybrid, remote or less accessible locations. The intelligent compact design features up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics and an optional BMC (baseboard management controller) to be released later this year, that enables advanced remote monitoring and systems management.

ThinkStation P3 Tiny: Lenovo’s Tiny form factor is engineered to go where others can’t. The new P3 Tiny, at just one liter in total volume, is small but mighty. With a versatile array of mounting options, ISV certifications and up to NVIDIA T1000 graphics that supports up to six displays, ThinkStation P3 Tiny can empower architects and engineers, financial analysts, health professionals, and STEM education, virtually anywhere.

ThinkPad P Series

Adaptable and multipurpose mobile workstations don’t need to compromise on performance as illustrated by the new ThinkPad P series that provide ISV certified solutions across a variety of price points.

Furthermore, along with the rest of the ThinkPad portfolio announced earlier this year, the latest ThinkPad mobile workstations are also increasing the use of more recycled materials and post consumer content (PCC) plastic in select components that is in line with Lenovo’s continued focus on supporting a circular economy, and Lenovo’s goal to integrate post-consumer recycled content into 100% of PC products by 2025.

ThinkPad P16 Gen 2: Lenovo’s most powerful 16-inch mobile workstation ever, built for users who need the highest levels of performance on-the-go, the latest P16 Gen 2 features up to 13th Generation Intel Core HX-series processors with professional graphics up to the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU for mobile workstations that provide breakthroughs in speed, performance, and efficiency. PCIe Gen 5 offers blazing storage and I/O support and up to 192 GB DDR5 ensures even the most complex data inputs will not create a bottleneck.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: Powerful, mobile and an ultra-light sleek design at just 3.92 pounds (1.78 kg) epitomizes ThinkPad P1. Ideal for content creators and packed with innovative features including a liquid metal thermal design for advanced cooling performance, the ThinkPad P1 can be configured with a new 16-inch OLED touch screen with 5MP camera or low blue light display to ease eye strain. Factory color calibration delivers crisp, clear images and excellent mobility is enhanced by WiFi-6E4 and optional 4G LTE to maintain connectivity in more remote environments. High performance graphics is delivered by up to the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU for mobile workstations or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

ThinkPad P16v i Gen 1: Designed to narrow the value gap between entry and high-end workstations, the new P16v handles large complex workloads with ease thanks to 13th gen Intel Core H series processors, up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU for mobile workstations, and a dual thermal outflow that maximizes cooling, allowing users to push demanding and multitasking applications to the full.

ThinkPad P14s i Gen 4 and P16s i Gen 2: Respectively with Lenovo’s 14-inch and 16-inch mobile workstations with the longest battery life, the latest models, available in black or storm grey, are designed for high performance productivity and collaboration in remote and hybrid working environments, with several display options including OLED and low blue light displays, optional 5MP camera and up to the NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU for mobile workstations.

Source : Lenovo





