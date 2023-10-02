Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 liquid cooled laptop reviewed

Lenovo has recently launched the Legion 9i, a 16-inch gaming laptop. This innovative device is the world’s first gaming laptop with an integrated liquid-cooling system, setting a new standard in the gaming industry. The Legion 9i is designed to cater to the needs of gamers and creators who require heavy graphic workflows, offering a unique blend of power, performance, and cooling efficiency.

But how well does the cooling system work? Check out the video below by Dave2D to learn more about the laptop water cooling systems performance and whether it’s actually needed. Don’t forget Apple pack some serious processing power into their new Apple Silicon M laptops without any need for water cooling, and even without any fans in the MacBook Air range.

The Legion 9i is a part of Lenovo’s Legion lineup, which also includes the Pro series and the Slim series. The Pro series is tailored for competitive gamers, while the Slim series is designed for gamers who value agility. Alongside the Legion 9i, Lenovo also announced the Legion 16” Gaming Backpack, providing gamers with two backpack options that combine style, comfort, and practicality.

Lenovo Legion 9i

One of the standout features of the Legion 9i is its integrated liquid-cooling system, known as the Legion Coldfront. This system allows the laptop to deliver a maximum of 230W TDP, all while maintaining a weight of just 2.56kg. This balance of power and portability is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and user experience.

The Legion 9i is not just about cooling efficiency; it also boasts impressive hardware specifications. The laptop is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and either 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or a blazingly fast 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM. These specifications make the Legion 9i a powerhouse capable of handling the most demanding games and graphic-intensive tasks.

The display of the Legion 9i is another highlight. It features a Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED 16:10 Display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate. This high-quality display, combined with up to 2TB of PCIe (Gen 4) SSD storage, ensures a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Liquid cooled laptop

The Legion 9i also introduces the Lenovo LA-2 AI chip’s Smart FPS feature. This feature directly interfaces with the display to track frames-per-second and automatically adjust power to the GPU and CPU. This intelligent power management ensures optimal performance without unnecessary power consumption.

In addition to its impressive hardware and cooling system, the Legion 9i also features Tobii Horizon software for gearless head tracking, adding another layer of immersion to the gaming experience. The laptop is powered by a 99.99Whr battery that can be charged via the included 330W Slim Adapter or the 140W Type-C Power adapter, offering flexibility in power management.

The Legion 9i also offers Wi-Fi 74 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity provided by MediaTek’s Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card with up to 6.5Gbps of wireless speed. This ensures a stable and fast internet connection, which is crucial for online gaming and streaming.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is a groundbreaking gaming laptop that combines power, performance, and cooling efficiency. Its integrated liquid-cooling system, powerful hardware, high-quality display, and intelligent power management make it a standout choice for gamers and creators with heavy graphic workflow requirements. With the Legion 9i, Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the gaming industry.

Source : Lenovo



