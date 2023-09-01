Lenovo Legion 9i 16 inch gaming laptop unveiled

As well as the new Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld, Lenovo also launched a new gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 9i it comes with a 16-inch display and features a self-contained liquid cooling system.

The new Lenovo Legion 9i comes a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and up to 64GB of Overclocked 5600 Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM.

The Legion Coldfront integrated liquid-cooling system—the first of its kind on a 16” gaming laptop1—allows the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) to put out a maximum of 230W TDP while weighing in at just 2.56kg (5.64lbs). The system—co-engineered with Cooler Master—runs over the GPU VRAM to manage heat under extreme gaming sessions, turning on when the GPU hits 84°C to cool the GPU back down. Coupled with the AI-tuned, triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 individual intake vents, the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) stays cool even under the most grueling of gaming and content creation sessions. To accommodate the added weight of the custom liquid-cooling system, Lenovo engineers had to design an innovative new A-cover made from forged carbon chips that not only saves weight, but due to the forging process means that every Lenovo Legion 9i has its own unique forged carbon chip pattern on the A-cover.

You can find out more details about the new Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop over at Lenovo at the link below, pricing for this new high end gaming laptop starts at £3,999 in the UK, and the top model with the RTX 4090 starts at £4,599.

Source Lenovo



