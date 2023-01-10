Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual screen device unveiled

Lenovo unveiled a range of new devices at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show last week, one of the ones we missed is the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen device.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen laptop and it comes with a 13.3 inch display and features the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Powered by up to the latest generation of Intel Core™ processors, the Yoga Book 9i enables users to take advantage of a full laptop experience along with the flexibility and multi-tasking potential of dual screens. These thin and light laptops, built on the Intel Evo platform, are designed and engineered to provide seamless communication experiences across a wide range of apps while minimizing the impact on responsiveness, battery life, and connectivity.

The Yoga Book 9i’s dual screen technology empowers consumers to enjoy a unique range of versatile experiences. It could be as simple as having the ability to surf the web and view the image across two full screens with an easy 5-finger motion. Or, for those wanting to work on two separate files simultaneously, they can view both files, one on each screen, for hyper-productivity. Similarly, consumers can watch a video on one screen while taking notes or researching on the second screen at the same time, without interruptions.

You can find out more details about the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen device over at the Lenovo website at the link below.

Source Lenovo





