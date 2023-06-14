15 inch MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro

The new 15 inch MacBook Air is now available to buy, the device was recently launched at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference and now we get to see how it compares to the MacBook Pro.

We recently saw a review video of the new MacBook Air and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and it compares the new larger MacBook Air to the 14 inch MacBook Pro, let’s see how the two devices compare.

As we can see from the video the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are similar in size, the MacBook Pro has a slightly higher-resolution display, the two MacBooks come with different processor and RAM options and of course a difference in price, the MacBook Air is the more affordable of the two devices.

The MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2 processor and up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage and the MacBook Pro comes with either an M2 Pro or an M2 Max processor, you can have up to 96GVB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

The 15 Inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299, if you upgrade everything you can it will cost you $2,499, the 14 inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, and the top model with all of the upgrades will cost you $6,299. So it looks like the new 15 inch MacBook Air is good value considering you get the larger display for around $700 less than the MacBook Pro and should be good enough for most people who want a larger display.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



