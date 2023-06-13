15-inch MacBook Air gets reviewed (Video)

Apple announced their new 15-inch MacBook Air laptop at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, the device comes with the Apple M2 processor and it comes with the same design as the 13-inch model.

Now we get to find out more details about the new larger MacBook Air in a video review from Marques Brownlee, let’s find out some more details about Apple’s new Macbook Air.

As we can see from the video the new larger MacBook Air is almost identical to the 13-inch model, apart from the slightly larger display and a larger trackpad, plus it comes with more speakers than the 13-inch model.

The device comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2880 x 1864 pixels, it is powered by the Apple M2 processor which comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. You can choose between 8GB, 16GB or 24GB of RAM and between 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299, if you go for the top model with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage then the price increases to $2,499, Apple also offers the 13 inch model with the M2 chip for $1099 and a 13-inch model with the M1 chip which starts at $999.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



